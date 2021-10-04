Williston High School’s cross country program took a bit of a detour on Saturday, Oct. 2 to Miles City, Montana for a competition, but the outcome was the same.
The Coyotes took first place at the Custer County Invitational, and both the boys and girls teams had multiple finishers in the top 10 and top 20.
On the boys side of the competition, Ivan Askim, Fynn Krenz and Ethan Moe swept the top three spots. Askim took first with a time of 15:38.38, Krenz placed second with a time of 16:03.69 and Moe placed third with a time of 16:12.91.
Kolden Kringen also cracked the top 10, placing ninth with a time of 16:54.92.
Three other Williston runners cracked the top 20. Thomas Haskins, Charles Hardcastle and Hunter Hart placed 12th, 13th and 16th respectively.
Haskins finished with a time of 17:14.78, Hardcastle finished with a time of 17:20.13 and Hart finished at 17:29.13.
In the girls competition, Eleni Lovgren took the top spot individually with a time of 18:44.52.
Also cracking the top 10 were Sierra Watterud and Marenn Larsen, who finished in seventh and ninth, respectively. Watterud finished with a time of 19:53.86, and Larsen finished with a time of 19:58.82.
Cambree Moss and Brynna Ames finished among the top 15, placing 13th and 14th respectively. Moss finished with a time of 20:22.99, and Ames finished at 20:33.94.
Rounding out the team was Emma Solberg, who finished 27th with a time of 22:08.33 to cap off a great day for Williston.
With one last regular season tune-up in the books, Williston now has the postseason in their sights.
The West Region competition will take place this Saturday, Oct. 9, and the State competition is a couple weekends after that on Saturday, Oct. 23.