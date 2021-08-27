The Williston High School cross country teams both took first place at the Bowman County Invite on Thursday, August 26.
The boy’s team took first place with a team score of 20, followed by Bowman County, Beulah, Killdeer, Dawson County and Stanley.
Behind the girl’s team, who took first with a team score of 15, Bowman County took second place and Dawson County took third place.
Both teams filled the top 10 with multiple runners, and despite not registering a team score, Watford City High School had some runners finish well too.
Ivan Askim finished first place individually with a time of 16:07.72, and Fynn Krenz took second place with a time of 16:18.29.
Also in the top five, Ethan Moe finished fourth with a time of 16:57.77. Kolden Kringen (17:27.19), Charles Hardcastle (17:32.82) and Hunter Hart (17:45.56) finished sixth, seventh and eighth to round out the top 10.
Eleni Lovgren took first place individually in the girl’s competition with a time of 19:03.18. Sierra Watterud took third with a time of 20:35.69, followed by Keeley Call in fourth place (21:15.39) and Brynna Ames in fifth place (21:16.30).
Cambree Moss took seventh with a time of 21:23.31, and Dru Zander took ninth (21:52.35) and Jacqueline Swanson took 10th (21:53.41).
Jaelyn Ogle took second place individually overall for Watford City with a time of 20:20.02, and Katie Olson took eighth individually (21:25.69).