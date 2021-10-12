WHS cross country teams named athletes of the week Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 The 2021 WHS boys cross country team. Photo from the NDHSAA website The 2021 WHS girls cross country team. Photo from the NDHSAA website Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's only fitting that the Williston High School cross country teams (boys and girls) be named this week's stand-out athletes. On Oct. 9 both teams won their respective WDA Championship title after running in miserable weather against all other WDA teams. Not only that, but Williston's Ivan Askim was the individual winner for the boys race. And for the girls, Eleni Lovgren was named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year. Plus, both head coaches, Shane Wahlstrom for the boys and Chase Gregory for the girls, were named the WDA Coaches of the Year. Congratulations to the boys cross country team (as listed on the NDHSAA website):Senior Charles HardcastleJunior Fynn KrenzJunior Ethan MoeJunior Ivan AskimJunior Kolden KringenFreshman Draven AbbottJunior Logan AckmanSophomore Thomas HaskinsFreshman Hunter HartFreshman Hunter HaugenSophomore Aaron SikesJunior Adam MarchJunior Caleb OsbornJunior Joseph MattsonFreshman Hunter HaugenSophomore DeMar HoldawayFreshman Ghent BoyerJunior Joseph MattsonJunior Zachary HartleySophomore Caleb DavisJunior Adrian LopezAnd to their coaches—Shane Wahlstrom, Samuel Jacob and Reo Boston. Congratulations to the girls cross country team (as listed on the NDHSAA website): Senior Eleni LovgrenJunior Marenn LarsenEighth Grader Keeley CallFreshman Brynna AmesSophomore Lacey SimeJunior Julia BaischEighth Grader Marlee BaischJunior Kaitlyn BarbarickJunior Kendra BarbarickSophomore Kaydance HellerSenior Sierra WatterudFreshman Sofia WatterudFreshman Keira ShannonEighth Grader Dru ZanderSenior Emma SolbergSenior Gabrielle MarksSophomore Daeja SundquistAnd to their coaches—Chase Gregory and Brandi Mehlhoff. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cross Country Team Athlete Sport Coach Wda Championship Shane Wahlstrom Congratulations Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 12 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Williston shows they are Willow Strong Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68 Howard C Torgerson, 69 Canada, western wildfires causing haze over Williston WHS boys, girls cross country teams are WDA champs WSC hires new hockey coach Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back