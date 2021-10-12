It's only fitting that the Williston High School cross country teams (boys and girls) be named this week's stand-out athletes. 

On Oct. 9 both teams won their respective WDA Championship title after running in miserable weather against all other WDA teams. 

Not only that, but Williston's Ivan Askim was the individual winner for the boys race. 

And for the girls, Eleni Lovgren was named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year. 

Plus, both head coaches, Shane Wahlstrom for the boys and Chase Gregory for the girls, were named the WDA Coaches of the Year. 

Congratulations to the boys cross country team (as listed on the NDHSAA website):

  • Senior Charles Hardcastle
  • Junior Fynn Krenz
  • Junior Ethan Moe
  • Junior Ivan Askim
  • Junior Kolden Kringen
  • Freshman Draven Abbott
  • Junior Logan Ackman
  • Sophomore Thomas Haskins
  • Freshman Hunter Hart
  • Sophomore Aaron Sikes
  • Junior Adam March
  • Junior Caleb Osborn
  • Junior Joseph Mattson
  • Freshman Hunter Haugen
  • Sophomore DeMar Holdaway
  • Freshman Ghent Boyer
  • Junior Zachary Hartley
  • Sophomore Caleb Davis
  • Junior Adrian Lopez

And to their coaches—Shane Wahlstrom, Samuel Jacob and Reo Boston. 

Congratulations to the girls cross country team (as listed on the NDHSAA website): 

  • Senior Eleni Lovgren
  • Junior Marenn Larsen
  • Eighth Grader Keeley Call
  • Freshman Brynna Ames
  • Sophomore Lacey Sime
  • Junior Julia Baisch
  • Eighth Grader Marlee Baisch
  • Junior Kaitlyn Barbarick
  • Junior Kendra Barbarick
  • Sophomore Kaydance Heller
  • Senior Sierra Watterud
  • Freshman Sofia Watterud
  • Freshman Keira Shannon
  • Eighth Grader Dru Zander
  • Senior Emma Solberg
  • Senior Gabrielle Marks
  • Sophomore Daeja Sundquist

And to their coaches—Chase Gregory and Brandi Mehlhoff. 

