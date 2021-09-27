The Williston High School cross country program is on fire.
The boys team won their sixth straight meet this season, staying perfect, and the girls team won their second straight meet, which is also their fourth overall first-place finish this season.
With only one one regular-season meet left, the Coyote program is staying strong at the right time.
The latest meet to see Williston’s dominance was the RM Stoudt Invite on Saturday, September 25 in Jamestown.
Eleni Lovgren once again did what she does, leading the girls competition with a first-place finish. She finished with a time of 19:25.
Dru Zander was the next finisher for Williston, taking eight place with a time of 20:18, and Sierra Watterud finished 12th with a time of 20:31. Cambree Moss and Marenn Larsen both finished in the top 20 as well, taking 16ht and 18th respectively with times of 20:44 and 20:48.
The boys team had similar success, occupying three of the top five individual times.
Ivan Askim took second place with a time of 16:10, Fynn Krenz placed third with a time of 16:29 and Ethan Moe finished fourth with a time of 16:48.
Thomas Haskins also finished in the top 20, taking 15th with a time of 17:40, and Kolden Kringen finished 21st with a time of 17:51.
The final regular-season meet for Williston will be Saturday, October 2 at Minot. After that, the West Region Meet will be October 9, and the state meet will be October 23, according to the Western Dakota Association website.