Athletes from the Williston High School cross country team participated in a seven-state regional meet on Nov. 13 in Sioux Falls. There they joined runners from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin and competed. Runners competed for individual and team titles and a berth in the Nike Cross Nationals Meet. The Coyotes earned a seventh place spot among 2,155 participants.
In the Championship Race, which included state individual champions and state champion teams, senior Ethan Moe had a breakout performance leading the Williston team with a final 5k time of 15:21. Fynn Krenz was close behind with (15:32), Ivan Askim (15:33), Tom Haskins (16:23), Kolden Kringen (16:45) and Hunter Hart (17:13).
The Boys Rising Star race had participants in the tenth grade and younger compete in a race. Williston's Owen Cowen finished 51st out of 306 boys with a time of 17:28 and seventh grader Travis Frise finished 105th with 18:24.
Seniors Marenn Larsen (19:55), Logan Ackman (16:48), Caleb Osborn (17:17) and Adam March (17:40) were joined by juniors Aaron Sikes (18:25) and Rory Richardson (20:15) in the open class races.
Coaches Shane Wahlstrom and Reo Boston, along with former Coyote runners Tyrel Ackman, Gunnar Alvarado and Kief Lovgren participated in the Community Run 5k.