The Williston High School Coyote Clay Target League has started its fall season and with a new season comes more members, two new disciplines and already one athlete shooting a perfect score.
Head coach Penny Slagle said in an email that there are currently 101 shooters registered for the season. This is up from 86 last fall and 82 last spring.
The athletes are students from WHS, Ray High School, Trenton High School, Watford City High School and Alexander High School.
Also, in addition to shooting Trap, Slagle said they added two more disciplines for the athletes to take part in— 5 Stand and Sporting Clays.
There are 13 athletes shooting the 5 Stand and 19 athletes shooting Sporting Clays.
Slagle said these new disciplines are held at the Painted Woods Shooting Range.
The team shoots on Wednesday's starting at 4 p.m. and Sundays starting at 1 p.m.
And the team has already seen a perfect score among its ranks.
Luke Hvinden shot the first 25 of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 16, according to a post on the WHS Coyote Clay Target League Facebook page.
He received his 25 patch and a vest from Gun'n for Garrett.