Over the weekend on July 7 through 9 Williston High School athletes representing the Williston High School Coyote Clay Target League traveled to Mason, MI to compete in the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship. Brenan Kirk, Jake Ceynar, Connor Kirk, Robert Pitcher, Clay Ceynar, and Savannah Pitcher as alternate shot in a number or team and individual events in the competition. Over 1,800 of the countries best shooters traveled to compete in the event.
In both individual and team competitions, shooters would shoot at 100 targets and whoever shot the highest would be champion. In the event of a tie however, the shooters would compete in what is known as 'reverse run' where the shooter would continue to shoot until they missed and however many clays were broken before the miss were scored.
The squad did well in team competitions beginning on July 7. 240 teams were scored in the first team event of the tournament. The top 80 teams would advance to finals. The Coyotes moved to the final round after the team placed 66 overall after the first day.
Team Score:
Score: 95-95-95-91-91 Reverse Run: 39-55-18-5-1
On July 8 the Coyotes participated in the individual events, the top 400 of the 1718 who were scored would advance to the final round. Brenan Kirk placed in the top 50 of the competition and finished at 43. Jake Ceynar also advanced and placed 188 in the competition.
Individual Scores:
Brenan Kirk (#43) Score: 99 Reverse Run:49
Jake Ceynar (#188) Score: 97 Reverse Run: 29
Connor Kirk (#434) Score: 95 Reverse Run: 10
Robert Pitcher (#1270) Score: 87 Reverse Run: 3
Clay Ceynar (#1432) Score: 85 Reverse Run: 15
On Sunday July 9 team and individual finals concluded, the Coyotes faired well in both competitions. As a team the Coyotes placed 70 in the team competition.
Finals Team Score:
Score: 99-93-92-90-92 Reverse Run: 67-0-3-17-8
Kirk and Ceynar were on fire in the final competition, both shooters ended the finals in the top 25 and had some friendly competition finishing beside each other in the final standing.
Final Individual Scores:
Brenan Kirk (#22) Score: 99 Reverse Run: 92
Jake Ceynar (#23) Score: 99 Reverse Run: 92
"I’m very proud of our team not only for shooting so well but they were a class act all the way around. They represented the Coyote Clay Target League in fine fashion." Head Coach of the Coyote Clay Target League Penny Slagle said.
The Coyotes proved to the nation that if you are looking for some of the best shooters in the country, look no further than Williston.