WHS Coyote Clay Target League 23

Representing Williston of the Coyote Clay Target League Left to Right: 

Jake Ceynar, Clay Ceynar, Brenan Kirk, Connor Kirk, Robert Pitcher 

 Penny Slagle

Over the weekend on July 7 through 9 Williston High School athletes representing the Williston High School Coyote Clay Target League traveled to Mason, MI to compete in the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship. Brenan Kirk, Jake Ceynar, Connor Kirk, Robert Pitcher, Clay Ceynar, and Savannah Pitcher as alternate shot in a number or team and individual events in the competition. Over 1,800 of the countries best shooters traveled to compete in the event. 

In both individual and team competitions, shooters would shoot at 100 targets and whoever shot the highest would be champion. In the event of a tie however, the shooters would compete in what is known as 'reverse run' where the shooter would continue to shoot until they missed and however many clays were broken before the miss were scored. 



