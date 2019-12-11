In local boys hockey news, the Williston Coyotes (3-2) earned their second conference win of the season by defeating Bottineau-Rugby at home, 3-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Afterwards, the Williston Herald asked Coyotes head coach Tyler Jundt for his thoughts on the club's performance, and what lies ahead for WHS in their Dec. 14 showdown against Jamestown. Here is what Jundt had to say.
In the first period, what really stood out to you at the outset of the game?
Jundt: The game started off a little slow with both teams kind of feeling each other out, but for the most part we controlled the pace of play the whole game.
Describe what happened on the second period goals which were scored by Dale Kjorstad and Kyle Mischke?
Jundt: We played a good period and finally were able to break through towards the end of the second. We generated a lot of chances and caused a lot of turnovers.
What did you see from the Coyotes defense in the third period that helped preserve the lead?
Jundt: I thought we made a lot of good decisions with the puck and we kept everything in front us. We had some guys sacrifice their own offensive opportunities to instead focus on shutting down their top line, and I thought those guys did a great job of putting the team first.
Talk about Mason Haugenoe's performance between the pipes recording the shutout win
Jundt: Mason didn't have to make a lot of saves, but we had to stop a couple of quality chances. It's not easy to long stretches without seeing a puck, but Mason did a great job of staying engaged and being ready when we needed him.
Your next opponent is Jamestown at home on Saturday, Dec. 14. What will be the keys to success in that matchup?
Jundt: Jamestown always plays hard. They have a talented first line and a good goaltender. We expect a heck of a battle on Saturday. It's still early in the year and we just need to focus on us and our game. If we play the game right way, we will take our chances on Saturday night.