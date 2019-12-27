Heading into their Dec. 27 matchup with Minot, the Williston girls hockey club was searching for their first win of the 2019-2020 season. Coyotes head coach Jason Sinness shared his thoughts with the Williston Herald on the girls' season thus far, and his future outlook on the team. Here is what he had to say:
WHS coaches report with Jason Sinness
What encouraging signs have you seen from the club this year?
Sinness: We are really starting to understand more of the game over the past few weeks. The girls are realizing why we are doing the things we are doing on the ice, both positive and negative. Hopefully we can break some of the bad habits and see a more positive outcome.
Individually speaking, who are some of the players from this year's team that have made the most notable improvements?
Sinness: We have two new goaltenders this year who have both been putting in a ton of work and showing improvement weekly. Samantha Schroeder switched to goaltender at beginning of the season to help fill some vacancies in that position.
Eline Bakken is a foreign exchange student from Norway who is staying with Kada Poeckes, one of our senior forwards. Eline has never played hockey before but has skating ability and experience playing goalie in soccer. Both have been excellent this year considering they are new to the position and the game.
What are some of your team goals heading into the next calendar year?
Sinness: I would like to see us play a complete game. It always seems we cannot play the full 51 minutes, or we tend to leave part of the gameplan back in the locker room. We would like to bring everything together and play a consistent game. If we can start playing a complete game, success will come.
How do you feel about the progress of the team from last season to now, and the overall progress of girls hockey in Williston?
Sinness: Progress from last year has been a bit of a slower process than I thought it would be but we are moving in the right direction. Hopefully with some hard work, we can see a little success this year.
Girls in our youth program have good numbers and have been competing with teams throughout the state. It's good to see that our girls' numbers within the hockey club are somewhat strong. The Williston Hockey Club has offered a girls try hockey for free last spring and early in the fall and we gained quite a few girls to the program. The hockey club is always looking for girls to give the sport a try.