WHS cheer squad
Williston Basin School District 7

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston High School cheer camp was successful with the following awards being earned:

Squad credentialing which allows WHS Cheer Squad to attend UCA events such as the Citrus Bowl!



Tags

Load comments