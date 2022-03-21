The Williston High School cheer team performed at the North Dakota Cheer Coach Association State Winter Cheer Competition over the weekend and placed second in an event.
The Coyotes placed second in Class A Stunt Off on Saturday, March 19 in Minot.
They tied with Minot High.
Additionally, Marguerite Wheeler received the NDCCA Senior Award.
According to the NDCCA website, the Senior Award is presented to senior varsity cheerleaders from across the state.
"They are the cheerleaders that cheer coaches can rely on the most because of their hard work, enthusiasm and dedication to cheerleading and their cheer program," the website reads. "These cheerleaders are always enthusiastic, supportive of the cheer coach and her teammates, a good leader, a positive role model for others, accountable and responsible."
The website indicates that cheerleading ability alone is not a deciding factor, rather Senior Award cheerleaders have to show that they are truly dedicated to cheerleading and show that the sport has a positive impact on their life.
Here’s a look at the full list of competition results from Saturday.
All Round Challenge Class B
5th Mia Campana (Des Lacs Burlington)
4th Kitara Schark (May-Port CG)
3rd Kylee Morrison (South Prairie)
2nd Dara Snqui (Killdeer)
1st Madilyn Hunting (Stanley)
All Around Challenge Class A
5th Hannah Ripplinger (Legacy)
4th Annika Hendrickson (Century)
3rd Mickee Franck (Bismarck)
2rd Lauryn Ollerman (Dickinson)
1st Isabella Brown (Dickinson)
Stunt Group Class B
2nd DLB Varsity (Des Lacs Burlington)
2nd Stanley DinoMites (Stanley) Tie for 2nd with Stanley & DLB
1st Rugby Black (Rugby)
Stunt Group Class A
2nd Coyotes (Williston)
2nd Minot Maroon (Minot) Tie for 2nd with Minot & Williston