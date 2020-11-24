The Williston High School cheer team placed in the top five in all the events it competed/performed in during the North Dakota Cheer Coach Association state competition on Nov. 14 in Fargo.
The team performed in three events, Cheer Dance, Time Out and Stunt, and placed second in Time Out and Stunt and fifth in Cheer Dance, according to a Facebook post on the Williston Coyotes Athletics and Activities page.
The Lady Coyotes competed against Dickinson, Minot, Century, Fargo North and St. Mary’s.
On the Williston High Cheer Facebook page, a post from Nov. 15 talked about the competition and thanked North Dakota Cheer for having the event.
“The Coyote team wants to send a big thank you to North Dakota Cheer for finding a way to allow us to compete this year,” the post read. “It was incredible to see the level of competition in such a trying year. Our team has fought through very difficult challenges this season and these kids came together and shined in the right moment.”
The next competition is the winter state competition which is slated for March 2021.