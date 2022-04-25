With a second blizzard impacting the area, several cancellations and postponements are in effect for Williston High activities and athletics.
These changes were last updated on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Any additional updates can be found at https://www.westerndakotaassociation.org/public/genie/190/school/8/date/2022-04-25/view/week/
Monday, April 25
WHS school was canceled. In addition to that the Jazz Band Concert that was slated for 7 p.m. on Monday was postponed to an unknown date (as of 4 p.m. Monday).
Tuesday, April 26
The time for the girls varsity tennis match was changed to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and will be in Dickinson.
The varsity girls soccer match was also changed to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and will actually be held at the Bismarck Community Bowl at the main field. The JV game has been canceled.
The boys varsity and JV games against Minot has been postponed. The new date is still to be determined.
The girls varsity and JV softball games against Turtle Mountain Community High School have been postponed to an unknown date and time.
Thursday, April 28
As of Monday night, there are several games on the schedule for Thursday.
This can change, however.
The softball girls varsity game against Turtle Mountain that was changed from April 9 will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
It will be at Turtle Mountain.
The girls varsity track meet that was rescheduled from April 12 will be at 2 p.m. April 28 at the Station Sports Complex in Dickinson.
The boys varsity meet that was rescheduled will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Community Bowl.
There’s also a JV 2 and JV softball game scheduled for 4:30 p.m..
The JV 2 game will be against Jim Middle at the Western Star Complex and the JV game will be at Turtle Mountain.
Friday, April 29
The softball tournament scheduled to take place in Devil’s Lake on Friday and Saturday was canceled.
Additionally, the girls and boys varsity track meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Bismarck was canceled.
And the girls varsity home tennis match against Legacy slated for 4:15 p.m. has been rescheduled to May 16.
However, there’s supposed to be a boys golf invite at the River Heart Golf Course in Dickinson at 10 a.m.
There’s also a home boys JV baseball game at 4:30 p.m. at the Grondahl Field, and a girls JV and varsity soccer match at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively at the Duane Carlson Stadium in Minot.
Saturday, April 30
There’s two soccer games and a JV2 softball game on the schedule for Saturday.
The JV soccer game that was rescheduled form April 14 will be at 1 p.m. in Jamestown on Saturday.
The varsity match that was rescheduled from April 14 will be at 3 p.m. in Jamestown.
The softball JV2 game is at 4:30 p.m. against Dickinson at the Western Star Softball Complex.
Several tennis matches were rescheduled to May 9 (JV2, JV and varsity), and a golf invite was also canceled.