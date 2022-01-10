The Williston High School boys wrestling team had a solid finish among 29 teams at the Bismarck Rotary Tournament over the weekend.
In the end, the Coyotes placed 16th overall with 71 combined points.
And it was two schools from South Dakota who placed first and second.
Watertown, South Dakota were the tournament champions (205.5 points) and Rapid City, South Dakota Stevens placed second (203.5 points).
Sidney, MT placed third (187 points) followed by Bismarck High in fourth.
The Demons were the first WDA school to place and finished with 172 points.
Minot placed fifth with 152 points, Century was sixth with 135 points, Valley City was seventh with 133 points, West Fargo Sheyenne was eighth with 120, Aberdeen, SD Central was ninth with 109 points and Glasgow, MT was 10th with 107 points.
There were also several individuals who placed at the Jan. 7-8 tournament.
Cutter Jones placed the highest for Williston, earning fourth place in the 152 weight class.
Wyatt Hansen placed fifth in his weight class.
Here’s a look at the rest of Williston’s results:
106: Vernon Copenhaver, DNP, 0-2
106: Kellan Larson, 6th, 4-3
113: Aaron Morris, DNP; 2-2
113: Cayden Folsom, DNP, 0-2
120: Jack Coles, DNP, 0-2
126: Wyatt Hansen, 5th, 5-2
132: Tyson Rice, DNP, 1-2
132: Deklan Haugen, DNP, 0-2
138: Wade Isom, 8th, 3-3
145: Kaleb Minton, DNP, 1-2
152: Cutter Jones, 4th, 4- 2
152: Michael Vigness, DNP, 1-2
160: Micah Larson, DNP, 2-2
170: Colton Adams, DNP, 0-2
182: Korbyn Draper, DNP, 0-2
220: Landon Riley, 7th, 3-2
Here’s a look at the team totals including those who placed in the top 10 and the other WDA teams that placed after:
1. Watertown, SD, 205.5
2. Rapid City, SD Stevens, 203.5
3. Sidney, MT, 187
4. Bismarck High, 172.5
5. Minot, 152
6. Century, 135
7. Valley City, 133
8. WF Sheyenne, 120
9. Aberdeen, SD Central, 109
10. Glasgow, MT, 107
11. St. Mary’s, 106
12. Legacy, 105
15. Dickinson, 80
16. Williston, 71
21. Mandan, 43
24. Watford City, 26.5
28. TMCHS, 11
Williston girls placed 13th overall in the first-ever girls Bismarck Rotary Tournament.
However, it was Bismarck Legacy that became the first-ever girls’ team champion at the tournament.
The Sabers scored 178 points to edge rival Bismarck High. Minot was third. Century placed fourth and Mandan was fifth.
The tourney featured 21 teams, and the Lady Coyotes finished with a combined 44 points.
Individually, the Lady Coyotes placed in the top five in their weight classes.
Elizabeth Greco placed first in the 145 weight class, Daeja Sundquist placed third in the 130 weight class and Katelyn Koleness placed fifth in the 145 weight class.
Here’s a look at the team totals for the girls portion of the tournament.
They include the teams that placed in the top 10 and the two WDA teams that placed after.
1. Legacy, 178
2. Bismarck High, 170
3. Minot, 158.5
4. Century, 125
5. Mandan, 117
6. Fargo Davies, 86
7. Aberdeen, SD Central, 74
8. Jamestown, 68
9. Sidney, MT, 64
10. West Fargo, 56
13. Williston, 44
18. TMCHS, 16
Next on the Coyotes’ schedule is the Custer County, MT Invite starting on Jan. 14.
Results were found on the WDA website.