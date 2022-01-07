2021-2022 WHS Wrestling Team Photo

The 2021-2022 Williston High School wrestling team.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

The Williston High School boys wrestling team is tied for fifth in the WDA standings after winning a dual Thursday night.

The Coyotes defeated the Braves 60-9 on Jan. 6 and are currently tied with Watford City.

Both teams have a 2-2 overall record (as of Jan. 7).

The Coyotes had 11 individual wins, which included eight victories by pin at the Jan. 6 dual. 

Williston is back in action on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 when they participate in the Bismarck Rotary Tournament.

Their next home match is Jan. 28 when they host duals with Bismarck St. Mary’s and Bismarck High.

Jan. 6 Results:

  • 106: Kellan Larson, W, over Kellen Beneke by pin, :57 113: Aaron Morris, W, over Maddox
  • 120: Jack Coles, W, over Marquis Richter by 12-7 decision 126: Wyatt Hansen, W, over Evan Fleck by pin, 4:54
  • 132: Wade Isom, W, over Kaden Ritz by 9-4 decision
  • 138: Tyson Rice, W, over Anthony Porter by pin, 3:42
  • 145: Kaleb Minton, W, over Warren Fleck by pin, 1:26 152: Cutter Jones, W, over Jackson Olson by pin, 1:23
  • 160: Micah Larson, W, over Emery Slater by pin, 1:15 170: Brenden Palmer, M, over Colton
  • 182: Korbyn Draper, W, over Christopher Vargus by pin, :13 195: Double forfeit 220: Landon Riley, W, over Blake Opp by pin, 1:22
  • 285: Seth Gerhardt, M, won by forfeit

