The Williston Coyotes’ boys basketball team won in exciting fashion at Jon Cole Gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan. 21, defeating the Watford City Wolves by the slimmest of margins, 61-60.
After the Coyotes took a 30-28 advantage at intermission, the second half was a hotly contested battle with neither team giving an inch. Watford City led by as many as nine in the period, but Williston stormed right back. Coyote senior Jaxon Meyer split a pair of free throws with 4:20 left to trim the deficit to a single point, but Watford City sophomore Britton Cranston later drilled a baseline triple to give the Wolves a 57-52 lead with 2:55 remaining.
Williston again cut the Watford City lead to just one on the strength of two inside baskets by Hill and Everson. With 1:15 left in the ballgame, Olson was fouled and was sent to the line. The Coyote senior calmly canned both shots at the charity stripe to give Williston a 58-57 lead.
Fellow WHS senior Leif Larson then split a pair of free throws to extend Williston’s lead to 59-57. Trailing by two with under 40 seconds to go, Watford City senior La-vores Monroe came up short on a three-point attempt, and Williston regained possession of the basketball. After an intentional foul by the Wolves, Olson again stepped to the charity stripe for the Coyotes and iced the game with two successful free throws.
With the score 61-57 in favor of Williston at that point, Cranston concluded the game with another three point field goal for Watford City as time expired. Hill led all scorers with 23 points for the Coyotes, and Monroe finished the contest with a team-high 16 for the visiting Wolves. For Williston, the victory puts and end to the club’s four game skid, and improves their overall season record to 3-9.
As for the girls contest, it was a runaway affair as Watford City had their way with Williston, jumping out to a 37-9 lead by intermission. The Wolves had success offensively in the half court, as well as on the fastbreak, scoring buckets in a multitude of ways. Watford City junior guard Emma Mogen led all scorers at the break with 11 points, including three field goals from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, the Coyote offense was ice cold through the first 18 minutes as they struggled committed several turnovers which led to easy baskets in transition for Watford City. A Bridget Carvey three pointer early on in the period was the only Williston field goal of the entire half. Brooklyn Douglas converted four of her six free throw attempts, and Chesni Strand also hit a pair of free throws to account for Williston’s only points of the period.
The second half was much more evenly played as Williston outscored visiting Watford City 30-28. However, the Coyotes were not able to make a significant dent in the deficit, and lost to the Wolves by a final tally of 65-39. Douglas led all scorers with 18 points, and Mogen contributed with 16 in a winning effort for the Wolves. With four consecutive losses, Williston’s season mark now drops to 3-9.
Up next for both Williston varsity basketball clubs, they are scheduled travel to Turtle Mountain Community High School for their next doubleheader matchup on Friday, Jan. 24. In other prep basketball news, the Williston Trinity Christian School boys team defeated Alexander at home, 64-38.