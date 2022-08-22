WHS boys cross country in Jamestown

Tom Haskins (front left,) Fynn Krenz (middle,) and Ivan Askim (front right,) compete in the 5K in Jamestown. 

 Kari Kringen

The WHS Coyotes’ boys cross country team took first place at Saturday’s cross country meet in Jamestown.

Four Coyotes placed in the top ten finishers of the varsity men’s 5,000 meter race with Ivan Askim taking third place. Fynn Krenz took fifth, Ethan Moe took seventh, and Thomas Haskins took ninth.



