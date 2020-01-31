Prior to the start of the boys basketball game between Williston and Bismarck St. Mary’s on Friday, Jan. 31, St. Mary’s head coach Brent DeKok addressed the crowd at Jon Cole Gymnasium. The Saints coach, who started his battle with cancer in 2017, thanked the community for their donations, which included 50/50 raffle proceeds from that evening.
“The support from the Williston community has been extremely humbling,” DeKok said at halfcourt. “I’m feel extremely blessed that I get to continue coaching basketball.”
As for the game itself, Williston had their way offensively early on, building up a 32-18 lead on the scoreboard with less than five minutes remaining until halftime. However, St. Mary’s fired back, utilizing some hot outside shooting to close out the first half on a 13-4 run.
The Saints built on their first half momentum and eventually took the lead 51-47 with under seven minutes remaining in the ballgame. However, Williston fought back as a Jaxon Meyer three pointer trimmed the St. Mary’s lead to 51-50. With 2:06 left, a Wil Olson three ball gave the Coyotes the lead for good at 55-54.
Leif Larsen added some insurance for the Coyotes down the stretch as he calmly sank a pair of free throw with 15.3 seconds to go, making the score 57-54 in favor of Williston. On the game’s final possession, junior guard Jackson Uhler of St. Mary’s took a deep wing three, but the shot was off the mark as it was well defended by WHS big man Jorn Everson. The win was Williston’s third in a row.
Meanwhile in the girls game, Williston got off to a 4-0 start initially, and controlled the tempo and pace of the contest throughout the opening half.
Up 19-12 at the break, the Coyotes experienced a cold spell offensively to begin the second half, allowing St. Mary’s to cut into the lead. The Saints utilized physical play in the paint, mostly by six-foot senior center Maria Mann, to trim the Williston lead to 21-19. However, the Coyotes answered back with an 8-0 run to open up a 29-19 advantage with 11:12 remaining in regulation.
The Saints would eventually tie things up at 36-36 with 45 seconds to go in the period after a technical foul was called on Coyotes’ guard Emily Jaeger for shoving an opponent while wrestling for a loose ball. Elizabeth Peyerl of St. Mary’s cashed in on both free throws in what turned out to be the final points of regulation.
In overtime, the game was tied at 38-38 with less than a minute to go. Down the stretch, St. Mary’s converted on three of their last four free throws which proved to be the difference in the game as the Saints earned a 41-38 road victory.
The loss now drops WHS to 4-10 on the season, and 4-9 in conference play.