The Williston Coyote boys pulled off their biggest win of the year, defeating the defending state champion Jamestown Bluejays 70-65 on Senior Night at Jon Cole Gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 21.
Williston received a break as NDSU recruit Boden Skunberg, who had been averaging 28.4 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Bluejays this year, was out of the lineup due to injury that evening.
The first half saw the Coyotes hang tough with the visiting Bluejays throughout. A Wil Olson three pointer tied the game at 36-36 with just over two minutes to go before halftime. Then with seconds left in the period, Williston’s Garret Hill grabbed a defensive board and went coast-to-coast for a layup at the buzzer, making the score 40-38 in favor of Jamestown at intermission.
Things remained tight in the second half. While Jamestown maintain the lead for most of the period, Williston remained within striking distance. With 2:52 remaining, a pair of free throws from senior Wil Olson gave the Coyotes their first lead of the half at 65-63. Still in front with less than a minute left, Jorn Everson iced the contest with a layup, followed by a steal and an explosive breakaway dunk over a Jamestown defender which gave WHS an insurmountable 69-63 lead, and sent the Williston home crowd in a frenzy.
Eventually winning by a final tally of 70-65, the Coyotes snapped their five-game skid while also dropping Jamestown’s season mark to 16-3 on the year.
In the girls contest, things started out well initially for Williston, however, they started to fall behind midway through the first half due to ball security issues and cold shooting. By halftime, the visiting Jamestown Bluejays enjoyed a 34-23 edge over the Coyotes.
WHS started out the second half on a brief 5-0 run, but then Jamestown fired back with better execution, and took advantage of more Coyote mistakes on the offensive end. With 10:36 remaining, the Bluejays had amassed a 50-33 lead. A Shelby Meyer three ball with less than eight minutes to go cut the Jamestown lead to seven.
Williston put enough offensive possessions together down the stretch to hang around, but eventually were defeated by Jamestown 68-56. Senior Bridget Carvey posted a team highs in points and rebounds for the Coyotes with 17 and 13 respectively.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn Douglas notched 13 points, and Meyer concluded the evening with 11. On an injury note, WHS junior Chesni Strand left the game in the second half and did not return. According to the Coyote basketball staff, Strand twisted her right knee but is expected to be fine.
Up next for both Coyote squads, they will travel to Watford City for the regular season finale on Tuesday, Feb. 25.