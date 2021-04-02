Last year, the Williston High School boys track and field team lost their season.
They got to compete in one meet before the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country and forced high school associations and schools to cancel their spring sports seasons.
Alex Gilbertson, the head coach for boys track and field, said they had high hopes for last year’s track season.
“We had a great group of seniors last year so it was extra heartbreaking when the season was lost,” Gilbertson said. “It was extremely unfortunate for that group.”
However, just because the year was lost didn’t mean the Coyotes backed down.
Gilbertson said losing the season was a tough pill to swallow all year long, but there’s been a bright spot this season because his team is ahead of the game.
He said with the combination of great weather and being able to practice early at the high school and the Williston Area Recreation Center, the Coyotes are ahead more than they’ve ever been in terms of conditioning, physical levels and technique.
Another advantage that the team had was being able to compete early.
“That’s been a blessing,” he said. “We had the earliest possible meet we could. And we were ready to go when most teams were not and we should see pay off later in the season.”
And the Coyotes dominated at the March 12 meet.
The boys placed first overall in both varsity and JV events. They also had individual competitors take over the scoreboards.
In the end, boys varsity collected 201 points and JV had 138.
Gilbertson said it was nice getting early success at a meet and for some of his athletes, it was their first time competing in track.
He said for them to be able to put on the uniform for the first time and compete in front of other people and not just their coaches helped motivate them and boost their confidence and truly become a part of the program.
Gilbertson said every individual competitor on his team has bought into the additional training and oftentimes intense workouts, and ultimately, he said it’s been a positive experience for everyone involved.
“We’re trying to build a total team and not focus on just the big, highly publicized events,” Gilbertson said. “It’s about preaching to them to find an event that’s going to contribute to the team.”
And it’s working.
He said people, especially seniors, have been working harder and training harder than ever before and they’re seeing the results of their labor on the track.
“It’s a building process but we have a lot to be hopeful about with this team,” Gilbertson said. “They’re going to improve and it’s just up to us to help them reach that level of improvement and their confidence.”