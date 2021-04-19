Another team win is in the books for the Williston High School boys track and field team.
The Coyotes took first place at the Blue Hawk Invitational on Saturday, April 17 in Dickinson with some very good individual performances leading the way.
One of those performances came from sophomore Ethan Moe.
Moe took first place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:01.63, a personal best. That time is good enough for Moe to qualify for state, and it is the top time in the state, according to Williston head coach Alex Gilbertson.
Moe was also part of two of the first-place relay teams; he teamed up with Calin Hanson, Cutter Jones and Ethan Mitchell for the 4x400 meter relay with a first-place time of 3:38.11, and in the 4x800 meter relay, Moe teamed up with Camden Jasmin, Ivan Askim and Kolden Kringen for first with a time of 8:31.27.
Jones also had his own individual first-place finish, coming in the 400 meter dash where he finished with a time of 53.51, a personal best. He also teamed up with Mitchell, Hanson and Brady Powell to take first in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:36.85.
Williston dominated the 400 meter dash, as Jones wasn’t the only Coyote to finish at the top.
Logan Dangerfield took second place with a personal best time of 55.63, and Erik Bristow took fourth with a time of 57.88, a personal best. Tayder Jones took fifth place with a time of 58.03, also a personal best.
In the 800 meter run, Moe also had some support around him. Gunnar Alverado took third with a time of 2:08.10, and Askim took fourth at 2:10.67. Alvarado also took second in the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:50.14.
Jasmin took fifth place in the 3200 meter race, hitting a time of 10:57.71, and Aiden Zugg took fourth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 20.56. Zugg also took fifth in the 300 meter hurdles.
The Williston 4x100 meter relay team of Hanson, Mitchell, Landen Snellings and Logan Knox took third with a time of 47.19.
In the throwing events, Williston also had some standouts.
Brandon Harden and Kole Mack took third and fourth respectively in the shot put, hitting distances of 43-00.00 and 42-09.00, and in the discus, Mack took seventh with a throw of 101-03.
In the high jump, Zigg and Jacob Wilt tied for third with heights of 5-06.00.