Some good individual performances paced the Williston High School boys track and field team at the West Region meet on Friday, May 21 in Bismarck.
Overall, the boys track and field team placed sixth out of 10 teams at the competition.
Ethan Moe had another dominant day for the Coyotes, starting things off with a second-place finish in the 800 meter race. He finished with a time of 1:59.73, less than two seconds behind the first-place runner.
Moe had another top-three finish after that; in the 1600 meter run, he placed third with a final time of 4:21.45. Camden Jasmin also placed well in the race, taking seventh with a personal best time of 4:4:37.71.
The 1600 meter race proved to be a successful one for Williston, as Charles Hardcastle placed 10th and set a personal record time of 4:47.45, and Kolden Kringen placed 11th, also setting a personal record (4:47.82).
Fynn Krenz kept the good finishes coming, taking fifth in the 3200 meter race with a personal best time of 9:38.35.
Cutter Jones continues to impress for the Coyotes as well, as he placed fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 41.80.
Williston did well in the relays too.
The 4x100 meter relay team of JD Williams, JJ Williams, Ethan Mitchell and Jones placed fifth with a combined time of 44.84, and the 4x400 meter relay team of Jones, Moe, James Powers and Logan Dangerfield placed first with a time of 3:31.35.
To round out the relays, the team of Krenz, Powers, Gunnar Alvarado and Ivan Askim placed second in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:13.78.
Rounding out the high placings for Williston was JD Williams, who placed second in the long jump with a personal record distance of 22-00.50.