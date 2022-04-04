The Williston High School boys track and field team had several stand-out finishes at the second home meet of the season.
In total, the Coyotes placed first in seven of the 14 events at the Thrivent 2022 Indoor Track and Field Meet on Friday, April 1.
The meet was at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
JD Williams kicked things off with a first place finish in the first event—the 60 meter dash.
Williams finished the race in 7.14 seconds, and it wasn’t even his personal best.
To put his time in perspective, the second place finisher, Dickinson’s Quentin Lewis, finished in 7.20 seconds, and that was his personal best.
Cutter Jones placed first in the 400 meter dash.
He finished in 54.50 seconds, earning his personal best time so far this season.
Ivan Askim placed first in the 800 meter after running it in 2 minutes and 4.40 seconds. That was his personal best this season.
Ethan Moe ran an excellent mile and earned his personal best while doing so.
He placed first in the 1600 meter run finishing it in 4 minutes and 33.98 seconds.
Williston also placed first in two relays.
Calin Hanson, Jones, Moe and Isiah St. Romain placed first in the 4x400 relay.
They finished the relay in 3 minutes and 37.24 seconds.
Charles Hardcastle, Kolden Kringen, Hunter Hart and Askim placed first in the 4x800 relay. They finished in 8 minutes and 53.70 seconds.
St. Romain rounded out the list of first-place finishers by placing first in the high jump.
He jumped five feet, 10 inches.
Here’s how Williston did in other events:
200 meters
Three Williston runners placed in the top 10 in the 200 meter dash.
St. Romain placed second while Williams placed third and Brady Powell placed fourth.
All three earned personal bests.
St. Romain ran the race in 23.63 seconds, Williams ran in 24.16 seconds and Powell ran in 24.80 seconds.
60m hurdles
Cutter Jones placed fourth in the hurdles while Aiden Zugg placed sixth.
Jones finished in 10.06 seconds earning his season record.
Zugg earned a personal best after running it in 10.26 seconds.
4x200 relay
The Coyotes placed third in the 4x200.
Williams, Landen Snellings, Hanson and Dante Leguizamon finished the race in 1 minute and 40.01 seconds.
Shot Put
Shaun Branham placed third in shot put after throwing 40 feet and 10 inches.
Long Jump
Hanson was the only Williston athlete to break the top 10 in the long jump.
He placed 10th after jumping 17 feet and 9.50 inches.
Triple Jump
In the final event, two Williston athletes placed in the top 10.
Jayden Smith placed seventh overall after jumping 38-03.50.
Zugg placed ninth after jumping 36–02.00.
As a team, the Coyotes placed second with 140 points overall.
Minot placed first with 211 points
Dickinson placed third with 92 points and Watford City placed fourth with 62 points.
The next boys track and field meet is April 8 in Dickinson.