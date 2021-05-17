The Williston High School boys track and field team got some good competition against some Eastern Dakota Conference teams, as the Coyotes competed at the Orvik-Radke Classic on Friday, May 14 at Minot.
Overall, the team placed sixth out of seven schools — Minot, Red River, Fargo Davies, West Fargo, Grand Forks Central and Fargo South.
Kicking things off in the 400 meter race were James Powers, Logan Dangerfield and Erik Bristow, as all three set personal records and had some good finishes.
Powers finished fourth with a personal record of 53.48, Dangerfield finished sixth with a time of 53.91 and Bristow finished seventh at 54.66.
A pair of Williston runners also had a strong day in the 800 meter race; Fynn Krenz took third with a time of 2:01.37, and Gunnar Alvarado finished seventh with a time of 2:03.24.
Ethan Moe had a big day for the Coyotes. In the 1600 meter run Moe placed first with a personal record time of 4:18.67. Williston head coach Alex Gilbertson said that Moe nearly broke a record at the prestigious meet.
Krenz also had a great finish in the 1600, taking third with a personal record time of 4:26.07, and Ivan Askin finished sixth, also setting a personal record at 4:33.50. With Askim’s time, he was able to qualify for state, Gilbertson said.
Cutter Jones placed third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.99, which was one of his good finishes on the day.
In the 4x400 meter relay, Jones, Moe, Powers and Ethan Mitchell took first with a combined time of 3:31.90.
The Coyotes’ throwers also had good showings Friday.
In the shot put, Brandon Harden finished third with a mark of 47-01.00, a personal record, and Kole Mack finished fifth with a mark of 45-08.00.
Ty Wiedrich kept the momentum going in the javelin, as he finished third with a throw of 147-10.
In the high jump, Aiden Zugg placed fifth with a mark of 5-06.00, and Jacob Wilt tied for sixth at 5-04.00.