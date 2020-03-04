On Thursday, March 5, the Williston Coyotes' boys and girls basketball teams will both begin play in the WDA West Regional Tournament at the Bismarck Event Center. Both Williston clubs enter play as the eighth seed with identical records of 7-15, and will face the top seeded teams in their respective regions.
At 2 p.m., the WHS girls will begin their quarterfinal contest against the Bismarck Legacy Sabers, who won the state championship back in 2017. Legacy enters the tournament with an overall mark of 19-2, and defeated Williston in their two prior meetings this season. On Dec. 14, the Sabers topped the Coyotes 74-39. Then on Feb. 1, Legacy earned a 62-45 victory over Williston at Jon Cole Gymnasium.
Starting at 3, the Williston boys will take on the defending state champion Jamestown Bluejays, who finished the regular season with a record of 18-3. This ballgame will be the rubber match between the two clubs as Jamestown won the first game of the season series, 62-44 in Jamestown on Jan. 10. Meanwhile, Williston also defended their homecourt in a 70-65 victory over the Bluejays on Feb. 21.