WHS boys tennis team loses in WDA quarterfinals By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Mason Haugenoe returns the ball over the net during the Sept. 30 WDA tournament quarterfinals. Haugenoe picked up a singles point in their loss against Century. Photo courtesy of the WDA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School boys tennis team’s season came to an end after a losing a couple matches in the West Region Tournament.On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Coyotes (No. 5 seed) lost 3-2 to Bismarck Century (No. 4 seed), meaning the Coyotes headed to the consolation bracket.In the consolation bracket, No. 3 Mandan defeated Williston 4-1.Although the team’s season is over, the individual West Region tournament takes place on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2.Against Century, Williston picked up one point in each of the singles and doubles portions of the contest.Mason Haugenoe picked up the singles point, and Braylon Higgs and Carter Hansen teamed up and won the doubles point for Williston.Haugenoe recorded a dominant victory at No. 2 singles, winning 6-2, 6-0.Higgs and Hansen won a close, three-set match at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.Williston was very close to winning the other doubles point as well, as Dawson Martin and Carter Borreson lost at No. 1 doubles 6-4, 6-3.Against Mandan, Williston’s lone point came in the singles portion of the contest.Once again, Haugenoe represented the Coyotes well, winning 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot.Blake Johnson came close to winning at No. 3 singles, losing 6-7, 6-4, 2-6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Williston High School Haugenoe Sport Team Hansen Doubles Braylon Higgs Tennis Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 14 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Police investigating threat at WHS Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Whiting closes on more Bakken acres in Mountrail County After originally being found not competent to stand trial, man sentenced to 5 years in 2018 rape case Police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Oil prices rising on tight supply Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back