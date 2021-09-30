WHS Boys Tennis | 2021 WDA

Mason Haugenoe returns the ball over the net during the Sept. 30 WDA tournament quarterfinals. Haugenoe picked up a singles point in their loss against Century.

 Photo courtesy of the WDA

The Williston High School boys tennis team’s season came to an end after a losing a couple matches in the West Region Tournament.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Coyotes (No. 5 seed) lost 3-2 to Bismarck Century (No. 4 seed), meaning the Coyotes headed to the consolation bracket.

In the consolation bracket, No. 3 Mandan defeated Williston 4-1.

Although the team’s season is over, the individual West Region tournament takes place on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2.

Against Century, Williston picked up one point in each of the singles and doubles portions of the contest.

Mason Haugenoe picked up the singles point, and Braylon Higgs and Carter Hansen teamed up and won the doubles point for Williston.

Haugenoe recorded a dominant victory at No. 2 singles, winning 6-2, 6-0.

Higgs and Hansen won a close, three-set match at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.

Williston was very close to winning the other doubles point as well, as Dawson Martin and Carter Borreson lost at No. 1 doubles 6-4, 6-3.

Against Mandan, Williston’s lone point came in the singles portion of the contest.

Once again, Haugenoe represented the Coyotes well, winning 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot.

Blake Johnson came close to winning at No. 3 singles, losing 6-7, 6-4, 2-6.

Tags

Load comments