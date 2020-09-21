A few individual points came Williston’s way during the high school boy’s tennis team’s game against Mandan Friday, September 18, but otherwise the Coyotes could not muster up enough points for the win.
Some of the individual matchups were close, and with different results in them the overall outcome could have gone Williston’s way.
Mandan held tough, though, and Williston lost the match 7-2.
Interestingly, none of the games went three sets, but Williston got close to forcing a third set a few times.
The Coyotes’ two points came from Colby Nehring’s individual match, as he defeated Mandan’s Karter Hatzenbuhler in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 1 slot.
Williston’s other point came from a doubles match, as Mason Haugenoe and Braylon Higgs teamed up and defeated Mandan’s Keaton Pritchett and Braden Ressler in the doubles No. 2 slot 6-2, 6-4.
Nehring and Raleigh Martin teamed up at the doubles No. 1 slot and kept things close, losing 5-7, 3-6.
In the singles portion of the competition, Haugenoe and Martin both lost in close 4-6, 3-6 sets, in the No. 2 and No. 3 slots, respectively.