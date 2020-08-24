If there was one thing that defined the Williston High School’s boy’s tennis team’s season-opening match, it would be how close it was.
The final score was close, individual sets were close and the singles and doubles matches were close. On top of that, four singles and doubles matches went three sets to determine the winner.
There were hardly any blowouts, and even though the competition was close and competitive throughout the afternoon, Williston fell to Jamestown 5-4 Friday, Aug. 21 at Davidson Park.
Williston and Jamestown split the singles matches points, so that they were tied 3-3 going into the doubles portion of the match. It was there that Jamewstown won two of the three matches to take the victory.
Colby Nehring stood out for Williston Friday, as the junior won his singles match at the No. 1 spot handily in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. He and fellow junior Mason Haugenoe teamed up to take down Jamestown’s No. 1 doubles duo for the Coyotes’ lone doubles point.
The other two singles points for Williston came from sophomores Braylon Higgs and Kade Elwess. Higgs and Elwess both lost their first sets 4-6, but they bounced back and won two straight sets each to earn their singles victories.
The opening match did not result in a win, but Williston played well, and head coach Heath Glenn has good expectations for the team this season.
“Our main goal is to get everyone to state this year. Last year we had one doubles team that qualified for state, so our goal is to qualify as a team," Glenn said. "But really this year we’re just trying to grow off of what we started last year and hopefully build something that will continue for many years to come."