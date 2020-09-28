The Williston High School tennis team is nearing the end of their season as members gear up for the Western Dakota Association Regional Tournament on Oct. 1.
This will be the team’s chance to send players to state, something head coach Heath Glenn said will likely happen with his two top players — Colby Nehring and Mason Haugenoe.
The two juniors are leaders on the team and have been since their sophomore year.
And after their final home game in Williston on Friday, Sept. 25 at the Davidson Tennis Courts, the duo and Glenn talked about what they accomplished this season.
“It’s been a fun season and I’m proud of how we’ve done,” Nehring said.
Nehring stood with his doubles partner and best friend Haugenoe and together they answered questions about the season, their roles on the team and what they learned this year and are looking to take with them into senior year and as they head to regionals and hopefully state.
In addition to constantly improving their skill set and building their confidence as players on the team, the duo emphasized that the main thing they learned and will always take with them is the importance of being on a team.
Nehring said this aspect is important because as an individual player, it is difficult to get anywhere without the entire team succeeding and offering support.
And the mindset that Nehring and Haugenoe shared reflects what Glenn has taught all season.
“Our biggest accomplishment this season has been coming together as a team,” Glenn said.
Glenn said the season for his team has been about changing perspectives and cultivating a deep bond between all his members.
He said this was something that had to be done after the team lost all of their varsity members.
As a result, current members had to essentially skip the entire JV process and head straight into varsity, something Glenn described as sort of being thrown to the wolves.
He said there have been growing pains and the team has endured bumps and gotten a few bruises along the way.
But his team persevered, and although the team as a whole trails behind other schools in the region, Glenn said they have accomplished so much more.
Now, he said he is hopeful that this team will help set the legacy for WHS tennis.
The accomplishment that Glenn talked about shined through as Nehring and Haugenoe talked about the season.
Nehring said that together they improved their doubles play, as did a lot of the younger members on the team.
He also said that the bond he shares with Haugenoe has grown and offers the encouragement they need when they’re on the court and even now as they prepare for regionals.
Heading into tournament time, Glenn said the biggest thing he tells his team is that they have to believe in themselves.
He said they need to recognize that they have the skills and just need to give themselves confidence so that they can do what they are capable of doing.
Then, next season he said they will continue to grow and eventually the goal is to find out what their identity will be, like being resilient but how they play and how they work together will dictate the answer.
For now, the team prepares for regionals, and Nehring said he is excited and slightly anxious not because he is nervous about competing but because he just wants to be there.
“It kills me having to wait for it,” he said.