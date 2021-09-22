Colby Nehring waits for the right moment to hit the ball and return it back over the net during a Sept. 21 home tennis match against Minot. Nehring won in singles after defeating Minot's Aidan Diehl. The scores were 7-5, 2-6 and 6-3.
The Williston High School tennis team lost a tough match to Minot on Tuesday, Sept. 21, dropping the home contest by a score of 8-1.
Despite the loss, the Coyotes had some good performances both in singles and doubles competition, and Colby Nehring secured a singles victory to put Williston on the board.
Nehring defeated his Minot counterpart, Aidan Diehl, in a tough three-set match at the No. 2 spot. Nehring won the first set 7-5, lost the second set 2-6 and bounced back to win the third set 6-3.
Some of the other Williston players played some close sets despite losing their singles matches.
At the No. 1 spot, Mason Haugenoe pushed his opponent to 7-5 in the first set, and Dawson Martin (No. 4 spot) and Carter Borreson (No. 5 spot) each pushed their opponent to 7-5 scores in the first set as well.
In doubles, Haugenoe and Nehring did well as the No. 1 duo, taking their opponents three sets. Haugenoe and Nehring won the first set 6-4 before losing the second and third sets.
With the win Tuesday, Minot secured a share of the Western Dakota Association title and the top seed for the region team tournament.
Williston drops to 2-9 overall this season and 2-4 in WDA play. The Coyotes’ next match is Thursday, Sept. 23 against Bismarck Century, and the match will be played in Dickinson. According to the WDA website, this is Williston’s final regular season match.