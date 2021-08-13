Boys tennis started practice on Aug. 9 and the Coyotes are set to play their first match on Aug. 20.
The team is also still looking for a head coach.
If anyone is interested they can contact Robert Conley, the activities/athletic director at Williston High or apply online at https://www.applitrack.com/willistonschools/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Athletics%2fActivities&all=cat.
As of Aug. 13 on the Western Dakota Association website, the Coyotes will head to Minot on Friday and Saturday for their first match of the season.
On Friday they play in a 3-2 tournament then on Saturday they participate in the Minot Round Robin Tournament.
Williston will be playing in Hammond Park in Minot on both days.
Their first home game isn’t until Sept. 17 when they host Mandan in a 4-3 dual.
Here’s a look at how the rest of August will play out for the Coyotes:
Friday, Aug. 20 TBD @ Minot (3-2 Tournament)
Saturday, Aug 21 9 a.m. @ Minot (Minot Round Robin Tournament)
Friday, Aug. 27 4 p.m. @ Bismarck Century
Saturday, Aug. 28 11 a.m. @ Bismarck High
Tuesday, Aug. 31 4:15 p.m. @ Minot (4-3 Dual)
Seven schools again are sponsoring varsity-level tennis this year in the Western Dakota Association.
Legacy is the defending WDA West Region Tournament champions and this year Minot will host the West Region Tournament.
The WDA tournament starts on Sept. 30.