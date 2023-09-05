The Williston High School Boys Tennis program had the opportunity to step out of the hot sun on Friday to compete indoors at the Williston ARC when top ranked Bismarck Legacy traveled to town for both teams to play their second consecutive match in as many days.
This marked their first game in conference play for both teams as the Coyotes looked to take the advantage on their home court. After impressive rallies from Williston and to the wire matches, Williston would unfortunately drop the matchup 7-2. Kallon DeLorme won his individual match and Carter Hansen and DeLorme won doubles for the Coyotes.
Despite the loss, Head Coach of Williston High School Tennis Monique Hunter was impressed with how competitive the matches were throughout the day, as well as how the younger players showed improvement.
"Although we came up short of an overall win, I thought most of the matches were competitive," Hunter said. "We lost at 4 and 6 singles in 3rd set tie breakers. Won matches at 5 singles and 3 doubles. Legacy’s 1 and 2 are very accomplished players at both singles and doubles and hard to beat. I thought the younger players competed very well especially playing the first varsity conference match."
The Coyotes have shown improvement in every match this season as more athletes begin to compete in meets for Williston. The Coyotes next three invites will be played at home beginning this Thursday, September 7 against Minot. Williston will then play three straight tournaments in three days, with Jamestown traveling to town on Friday and ending on Saturday against Mandan.