The Williston High School Boys Tennis program had the opportunity to step out of the hot sun on Friday to compete indoors at the Williston ARC when top ranked Bismarck Legacy traveled to town for both teams to play their second consecutive match in as many days. 

This marked their first game in conference play for both teams as the Coyotes looked to take the advantage on their home court. After impressive rallies from Williston and to the wire matches, Williston would unfortunately drop the matchup 7-2. Kallon DeLorme won his individual match and Carter Hansen and DeLorme won doubles for the Coyotes. 



