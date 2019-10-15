Originally scheduled for Oct. 12 in Jamestown, but postponed due to weather, the Williston Coyotes were finally able to compete in the WDA West Regional Championships in Dickinson on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Williston’s defending state champion boys team earned a first place finish amongst a field of 12 teams with an overall score of 48, and an average time of 16:32.78. Two Coyote runners, Micade Shumway (16:14.67) and Fynn Krenz (16:15.69) finished inside the top five overall with Shumway taking fourth and Krenz qualifying for fifth.
Not only did Shumway earn a top five finish at regionals, the WHS runner was also recognized with the North Dakota High School Coaches Association Outstanding Senior Athlete Award in cross country.
Meanwhile, three other Coyotes all finished in the top 20 individually. Gunnar Alvarado placed 11th (16:37.35), Wil Olson came in 12th (16:40.56) and Leif Larsen, who has battled hamstring issues throughout the fall, came in 16th (16:55.63).
On the girls side, their team score of 122 was good for fourth among a field of 10 teams at the regional meet. Sophomore Eleni Lovgren was the fastest Coyote runner, taking third overall (19:18.07). Sierra Watterud was the next fastest WHS runner in the girls division, taking 18th overall (20:45.41).
Up next for both Williston varsity cross country teams, they are scheduled for a date in Minot at the Class A State Championships, which is slated to take place at the Souris Valley Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 26.