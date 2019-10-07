On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Williston Coyotes boys cross country team recorded their third consecutive first place finish with a victory at the Miles City Invite. Overall, it was the fourth meet this season in which Williston has earned a top team placing.
The Coyotes program produced all top three finishers in the boys competition. Senior Micade Shumway continues to enjoy a stellar campaign for the Coyotes as his time of 15:51 paced all other runners. It was Shumway's third first-place overall finish this season.
Meanwhile, Fynn Krenz was Williston's next fastest runner as he clocked in at 16:03, good for second place overall. Coming in third, WHS's Gunnar Alvarado finished up with a time of 16:04.
In the girls competition, Eleni Lovgren earned her third first-place time of the season (18:48), and Sierra Watterud took seventh place (20:00). It was the fourth time this season that Watterud has finished in the top-10.
Up next for the Coyotes, they are scheduled to compete in the WDA Championships, in Jamestown, on Saturday, Oct. 12.