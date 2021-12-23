Boys swimming and diving is in full swing in Williston and the Coyotes are off to a "splashing" start.
The Coyotes officially opened their season on Dec. 11 at the Dickinson Invite. There they won a dual 100-70 against Dickinson but lost 87-83 against Bismarck Century.
They were at the Century Multi-Duals on Dec. 17 where they defeated Jamestown 101-65 and Legacy 98-70.5. However they lost 101-74 against Century.
On Dec. 18 they placed fifth at their first meet this season, which was the Bismarck High-Legacy Invite.
Seven WDA schools participated in Dec. 18 meet. Minot placed first followed by Century, Bismarck High, Dickinson, Williston, Legacy and Mandan.
Dec. 17 Duals
The Coyotes bolstered five first-place finishes and placed in the top 10 in every event except the diving portion during the Century Multi-Duals on Dec. 17.
Camden Ekblad-Lundby placed first in the 100 yard butterfly, Tyler Jorgenson placed first in the 100 yard freestyle and Kolden Kringen placed first in the 500 yard freestyle and first in the 100 yard breaststroke.
Also earning a first place finish for the Coyotes was the 400 yard freestyle relay team consisting of Kringen, Ethan Babcock, Ekblad-Lundby and Jorgenson.
Aside from the first-place finishes, the Coyotes still excelled everywhere else.
In the 200 yard medley relay the Coyotes placed second and sixth.
Caleb Osborn, Kringen, Ekblad-Lundby and Jorgenson were the second place relay team, and Hunter Haugen, Hunter Hart, Isaiah Schug and Charlie Hardcastle were the sixth place relay team.
Ekblad-Lundby placed second in the 200 yard freestyle while Ethan Babcock placed fifth and Adam March placed eighth.
Hart placed seventh in the 200 yard IM and was the only Coyote recorded in the event, according to the results sheet.
Jorgenson placed second in the 50 yard freestyle, Schug placed fifth and Haugen placed eighth.
Ryker Fitzgerald placed eighth in the 100 yard butterfly, Caleb Osborn placed fifth in the 100 yard freestyle and Schug placed sixth in the 100 yard freestyle.
Ethan Babcock placed fourth in the 500 yard freestyle and Zach Budd placed eighth.
Williston placed fifth and ninth in the 200 yard freestyle relay.
Hart, Schug, March and Ethan Babcock were on the fifth place relay while Nathan Hill, Reider Bjerknes, Fitzgerald and Hardcastle were on the ninth place relay.
Osborn also placed third in the 100 yard backstroke while March and Hill placed eighth and ninth respectively.
Hart also placed fourth in the 100 yard breaststroke.
And in the final event in addition to placing first the Coyotes also placed fifth in the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Haugen, Budd, March and Osborn were on the fifth place relay team.
Dec. 18 Meet
The Dec. 18 meet proved to be challenging for Williston, yet despite the tough competition Williston placed at least once in the top 10 in 10 of the 12 events and had two first-place finishes.
Kringen picked up both first-place victories for the Coyotes. He placed first in the 100 yard butterfly and first in the 200 yard IM.
Other top 10 finishes include placing fourth in the 200 yard medley relay.
Osborn, Kringen, Ekblad-Lundby and Jorgenson were on the fourth place 200 yard medley team.
Ethan Babcock placed seventh in the 200 yard freestyle and eighth in the 500 yard freestyle.
Ekblad-Lundby placed fifth in the 200 yard IM and fifth in the 500 yard freestyle.
Jorgenson placed fourth in the 50 yard freestyle.
Osborn placed eighth in the 100 yard freestyle and eighth in the 100 yard backstroke.
Williston placed fifth in the 200 yard freestyle relay. Schug, Hill, March and Ethan Babcock were on the relay team.
The Coyotes also placed second and 10th in the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Kringen, Ethan Babcock, Ekblad-Lundby and Jorgenson were on the second place relay team and Haugen, March, Budd and Osborn were on the 10th place team.
All scores and results were found on the WDA website and are current as of Dec. 23.
Results were not listed for the Dec. 11 dual, the only thing listed was the score.
The Coyotes are now on winter break and won't return to competition until January.
Their first meet back is a home meet, according to the WDA.
It will be the first one this season and will be on Jan. 8 at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
It will start at noon.