WHS boys swim

Eighth-grader Camden Ekblad-Lundby competes on Feb. 27 during the WDA championships in Bismarck.

 Submitted Photo • Williston Herald

The Williston High School boys swimming and diving regular season won’t start until January, according to the WDA website.

The first meet is a home meet on Jan. 8.

Practice, however, will start on Nov. 28.

As of right now, the schedule is subject to change.

Here’s a look at the Coyotes’ current schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 8 is the Williston Invite starting at noon at the Williston Area Rec Center

Friday, Feb. 11 5 p.m. @ Mandan Aquatic Center (Triangular)

Saturday, Feb. 12 10 a.m. @ Mandan Aquatic Center (Invite, diving starts at 10 a.m. and swimming events start at 11 a.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 17 5 p.m. @ Minot High School (Invite)

Friday, Feb. 18 5 p.m. Jamestown High School (Dual)

Saturday, Feb. 19 10:30 @ Jamestown High School (Invite)

Saturday, Feb. 26 is the start of the WDA Regional Tournament. It kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Mandan Aquatic Center.

Friday, March 4 through March 5 is the NDHSAA State Tournament. The time is still to be determined but it will be held at West Fargo High School.

