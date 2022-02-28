WHS boys swimming, diving places 3rd at WDA Championships By The Williston Herald Staff Feb 28, 2022 Feb 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021/2022 WHS boys swimming and diving team.On the diving board from left to right: Coach Joe Kemp, Kolden Kringen, Adam March, Caleb Osborn, Ethan Babcock, Charlie Hardcastle, Tyler Jorgenson Standing: Hunter Hart, Reider Bjerknes, Camden Ekblad-Lundby, Hunter Haugen, Breyson Gilbertson, Isaiah Schug, Nathan Hill, Coach Cordon Cox Sitting: Leah Jorgenson, Lola Suchy, Peter Hardcastle, Tyler Sorenson, Zach Budd, Trajan Scott, Ryker Fitzgerald, Coach Nathan Thomson Submitted Photo × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School boys swimming and diving team placed first at the WDA Championships over the weekend.The tournament, which was on Feb. 26 at the Mandan Aquatics Center, featured eight WDA teams.Minot and Bismarck High finished first and second.Century was fourth, Legacy was fifth, Dickinson was sixth, Jamestown was seventh and Mandan finished eighth.Kolden Kringen and Tyler Jorgenson were also named to the All-WDA team.Additionally, Kringen won the WDA Championship in the 200 yard IM and the 500 yard freestyle.They will be participating in the NDHSAA State Championships on March 3-4 in West Fargo. 