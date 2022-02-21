The Williston High School boys swimming and diving team has had a great end to its regular season.
The last five competitions were some of the best for the Coyotes this season, and as a result of their performance the WDA named them the “Team of the Week.”
Feb. 11-12 Weekend
The Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 weekend was particularly great for the Coyotes.
They won duals over Mandan and Legacy on Feb. 11 and placed fourth at the Mandan Invite on Feb. 12.
Not only that but there were several individual top five place finishes to be proud of.
For example, during the Mandan Invite Kolden Kringen placed first in the 100 yard butterfly and Ethan Babcock placed second in the 500 yard freestyle.
However, the team did exceptionally well during their two duals against Mandan and Legacy.
For instance, all three relay teams placed first in the Mandan dual, while two placed first in the Legacy dual (the 200 yard freestyle relay team placed second).
There were also plenty of other first place finishes to go around.
Like Kringen who placed first in the 200 IM and 100 breast at both duals.
Or Ekblad-Lundby who placed first in the 100 back and 100 fly in the Mandan dual and first in the 100 fly in the Legacy dual.
Ethan Babcock placed first in the 200 free and 500 free and Osborn placed first in the 100 free at the Mandan dual.
Overall, the Mandan dual had the most first place finishes for the Coyotes, however in general Williston dominated the top five during the weekend duals and had excellent performances at the Mandan Invite.
Feb. 17-19 Weekend
The Coyotes had another busy weekend last weekend, and still performed well.
They placed third at the Jamestown Invite on Feb. 19 and also won a dual over Jamestown on Feb. 18.
However, according to the WDA website on Feb. 21, they lost two duals against Minot and Dickinson on Feb. 17.
Regardless, the Coyotes still had strong finishes and in the dual against Jamestown in particular they did exceptionally well.
For instance, their 200 yard medley relay team and 400 yard freestyle team placed first and Kringen also placed first twice (in the 200 free and 400 free) as did Jorgenson (in the 50 free and 100 back).
Additionally, Hunter Hart placed first in the 100 yard breaststroke, Charlie Hardcastle placed first in the 100 free, and Osborn placed first in the 200 IM.
And at the Jamestown Invite the Coyotes walked away with several top five finishes.
In all, it was an excellent way to end the regular season.
Now, the Coyotes are preparing for the WDA Championships, which are on Feb. 26 in Mandan.
The Coyotes will host a send-off on Feb. 25 outside the Williston Area Recreation Center around noon.