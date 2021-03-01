Several members of the Williston High School boys swimming and diving team qualified for the North Dakota High School Activities Association state tournament after competing at the Western Dakota Association championship Feb. 27.
Overall the Coyotes finished last, however Williston qualified in eight swimming events—the 200 yard medley relay, the 200 yard freestyle, the 200 yard IM, the 50 yard freestyle, the 100 yard freestyle, the 500 yard freestyle, the 100 yard breaststroke and the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Also, junior Sean Allen qualified for State in the 1 meter diving event.
And there was one first place finish. Sophomore Kolden Kringen placed first in the 500 yard freestyle, finishing with a final time of 5 minutes and 1.80 seconds. He beat the second place finisher from Minot by seconds.
However, please note that several of these swimmers already qualified for state in their respected events earlier this season.
Additionally, sophomore Adam March qualified for state earlier this season in the 200 yard freestyle and the 500 yard freestyle.
Results from WDA
Williston placed fourth in the 200 yard medley relay. Sophomore Caleb Osborn, eighth-grader Camden Ekblad-Lundby, Kringen and junior Tyler Jorgenson finished the race in 1 minute and 48.09 seconds.
Junior Ethan Babcock finished in 11th place in the 200 yard freestyle.
He finished in one minute and 57.84 seconds and qualified for State.
Two Williston swimmers qualified in the 200 yard IM.
Kringen finished in second place with a final time of 2 minutes and 1.25 seconds. Ekblad-Lundby finished in 12th place with a final time of 2 minutes and 19.97 seconds.
Tayder Jones, the sole senior on the team, finished in 18th place in the 50 yard freestyle but qualified for state with a final time of 25.02 seconds.
Three swimmers qualified for state in the 100 yard freestyle.
Jorgenson finished in fifth place in the 100 yard freestyle and qualified with a final time of 51.41 seconds.
Jones finished in 14th place with a final, qualifying time of 55.65 seconds.
And eighth-grader Isaiah Schug, the second eighth grader to qualify for state next to Ekblad-Lundby, finished in 18th place with a final time of 56.66 seconds.
In the 500 yard freestyle, Kringen finished first and also qualifying in the same event was Ekblad-Lundy who finished 14th with a time of 5 minutes and 30.89 seconds.
Jorgenson and Osborn qualified for state in the 100 yard breaststroke.
Jorgenson finished in sixth lace with a time of 1 minute and .24 seconds and Osborn finished in 15th place with a final time of 1 minute and 5.37 seconds.
And in the final event of the meet, the 400 yard freestyle relay, Kringen, Ekblad-Lundby, Jorgenson and Babcock finished in third place with a final time of 3 minutes and 31.30 seconds.
For a full list of the results from the WDA championship click here.
State Meet
The NDHSAA state meet will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6.
The swimming portion of the meet will be held in Bismarck at the Bismarck State College Aquatics and Wellness Center.
The diving portion of the meet will be held in Mandan at Mandan High School.
There will be two sessions of swimming and one session of diving.
Masks will be required for all coaches, participants, workers and fans.