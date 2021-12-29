Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This week we knew we had to do something a little different and pick a team as the team of the week instead of a single athlete.

Of course, it’s not the first time we’ve done this, however when it does happen it means the team is a pretty big deal right now.

And that big deal team is none other than the Williston High School boys swimming and diving team.

The Coyotes had a great start to their season and several swimmers saw first place finishes.

Meanwhile, other swimmers placed in the top ten in the different duals and the one meet the team participated in.

They have been on a roll since their season opened on Dec. 11 at the Dickinson Invite. There they won a dual 100-70 against Dickinson but lost 87-83 against Bismarck Century.

On Dec. 17 they were at the Century Multi-Duals and defeated Jamestown 101-65 and Legacy 98-70.5. However they lost 101-74 against Century.

On Dec. 18 they placed fifth at their first meet this season, which was the Bismarck High-Legacy Invite. Seven schools competed on Dec. 18.

We also want to take the time to mention the first place finishers from the Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 competitions. They are Camden Ekblad-Lundby, Tyler Jorgenson and Kolden Kringen.

We weren’t able to find results from the Dec. 11 Dickinson duals.

Keep up the great work, Coyotes, and good luck for the rest of the season!

Tags

Load comments