The Williston High School boys swim team competed in the State Boys Swimming and Diving meet in Bismarck over the weekend.
The team had a solid overall swim meet, many players on the team contributed to the score. The Coyotes would place seventh place in the meet, beating out Fargo North for the seventh place spot by one point: 166-165.
Multiple athletes on the team broke school records in the meet. Senior Kolden Kringen has continued to roll in his final swim meets, breaking two school records in the 200 IM with a time of 1 minute, 54.98 seconds. And he was a part of the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1 minute 40.92 seconds with Caleb Osborn, Camden Ekblad-Lundby and Ethan Babcock. Kolden capped off his successful meet by winning two state championships in the 200 IM and the 500 yard Free.
Osborn earned himself a school record as well. Breaking the 100 yard backstroke record with a time of 0.56.22.
Kringen, Osborne and Ekblad-Lundby all competed in A Finals. Hunter Hart and Hunter Haugen both competed in B Finals.
Top 10 finishesin finals
Boys 100 yard butterfly A Final: Camden M Ekblad-Lundby, eighth place
Boys 500 yard freestyle A Final:Camden M Ekblad-Lundby, fifth place
Boys 100 yard backstroke A Final: Caleb Osborne, seventh place