UPDATED WILLISTON LOGO

The Williston High School logo.

The Williston High School boys swim team competed in the State Boys Swimming and Diving meet in Bismarck over the weekend. 

The team had a solid overall swim meet, many players on the team contributed to the score. The Coyotes would place seventh place in the meet, beating out Fargo North for the seventh place spot by one point: 166-165. 



Tags

Load comments