Big Win! WHS boys soccer wins 1st game Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago

Dante Leguizamon hugs teammate Giovanni Estrada after Estrada scored Williston's second goal of a Sept. 9 home game against Dickinson. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The long-awaited first win is officially under the Williston High School boys soccer team's belt.The Coyotes won their first-ever Western Dakota Association game on Saturday, Sept. 25, defeating Mandan 4-3 on the road.After drawing in a handful of matches this season and coming close to getting that first win, Williston broke through, and the win couldn't have come at a better time.Giovanni Estrada led Williston with two goals in the match, and he added one assist to his performance.Ricardo Macias and Wade Heck each had one goal, and Derek Lee had one assist in the match.In goal for Williston, Pablo Palacios recorded 18 saves and the win for the Coyotes.The last time the two teams met, on September 7, Mandan won in what was a very close game as well, by a score of 1-0.Williston's performances this season have been building toward a win finally coming, and in the last regular-season game, the Coyotes got just that.Now, the Coyotes will be playing to keep their season alive as the postseason starts on Tuesday, September 28.On Tuesday, a pair of play-in games will take place. Williston (No. 8 seed) will travel to face Jamestown (No. 5 seed). The other play-in game is No. 7 Mandan against No. 6 Dickinson.The winner of the Jamestown/Williston game will advance to face No. 4 Legacy, and the winner of Mandan/Dickinson will advance to face No. 3 Bismarck Century.Williston has a good history this season against Jamestown.In the first meeting between the two teams, Jamestown won 5-1, but in the second match between them, on September 18 in Williston, the Coyotes tied 3-3 with Jamestown.Coming off such a historic win for the program, the Coyotes have some nice momentum behind them as they head into the postseason.

Tags Williston High School Game Win Sport Jamestown Mandan Coyote