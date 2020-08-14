The Williston High School boys soccer team will start the 2020 season at home Tuesday, Aug. 18 in a match against Mandan High School.
Soccer is the second sport in the area to start conference play this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first sport to start game play is WHS girls golf, with an invitational on Monday, Aug. 17.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Western Dakota Association released its annual preseason boys' soccer poll, and Williston was last with nine points.
Mandan was sixth with 23 points.
According to the WDA poll, teams received seven points for a first place vote; six for second place; five for third place; four points for fourth place; three points for fifth place; two points for sixth and one point for seventh.
Coaches did not include their team in voting.
The annual poll was conducted by WDA Executive Secretary Matt Mullally.
WDA update
This will the 26th season the WDA has sponsored soccer and because of COVID-19 the regular season will only consist of conference matches.
There have also been some changes to the conference postseason tournament format since there are now eight varsity teams represented by the WDA (Dickinson now has a team).
Two play-in matches will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and the No. 5 seed will host the No. 8 seed while the No. 7 seed will host the No. 6 seed. The winners of those matches will advance to a state qualifier on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Mandan.
The top two finishers will automatically qualify for the state tournament and be seeded into the WDA Tournament title match, which will also be in Mandan.
Two other teams will also compete at the state tournament.
The tournament is in Fargo this year from Oct. 8-10.
Bismarck High is the defending tournament champs and Century, Minot and Mandan were state qualifiers.
Williston did not qualify, however the team was created in 2018 and is still young.
The match starts at 7 p.m. at Legends Field.