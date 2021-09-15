WHS boys soccer loses to Century By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Members of the Williston High School soccer team race to clear the ball out of their 18-yard box during a Sept. 14 home game against Bismarck Century. The Coyotes lost 8-0. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School boys soccer team lost 8-0 to Bismarck Century on Sept. 14.The Coyotes will play at home on Sept. 16 and will host Minot.Game time is slated for 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Team Soccer Sport Football Boy Minot Century Coyote Game Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 19 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children An open letter to superintendents, school board members, and parents Teachers honor firefighters by climbing steps for 20th anniversary of 9/11 Coyote Legends to be honored Sept. 30 Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear Mark Lynn Osborn, 60 Cynthia Ann (Schwede) Sylte, 64 Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back