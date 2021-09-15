WHS Boys Soccer | 2021 vs. Bismarck Century

Members of the Williston High School soccer team race to clear the ball out of their 18-yard box during a Sept. 14 home game against Bismarck Century. The Coyotes lost 8-0.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Williston High School boys soccer team lost 8-0 to Bismarck Century on Sept. 14.

The Coyotes will play at home on Sept. 16 and will host Minot.

Game time is slated for 7 p.m.

