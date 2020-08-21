The Williston High School boys varsity soccer team lost 4-0 against Dickinson at the DSU Activities Complex Thursday, Aug. 20.
This was the second game of the season for the team, and it was also Dickinson’s first-ever varsity victory.
During Thursday’s match, Coyotes’ goalkeeper James Brenner had 14 saves, and in total there were eight shots on goal.
WHS Head coach Ryan Stebbins said much like the season-opener with Mandan, the Coyotes had a difficult first half after Dickinson scored its first three goals.
Then, in the second half, Stebbins said the team came out stronger and held the Midgets to one goal.
“With the younger age and size of a lot of our players, it’s hard to keep up with the fast and physically strong teams,” Stebbins said. “So we’re trying to focus on our passing game to get around that.”
This is only the second year for varsity soccer at WHS.
For Dickinson, goalkeeper Jace Hughes had eight saves. Igor Niyimbona had two goals, Jack Homiston had one and Owen Bittner had one. Joseph Garcia came in with two assists for the Dickinson Midgets and Peres Oti-Akenteng had one.
Overall, Williston 0-2 and in their season opener against Mandan on Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Coyotes made some moves during game play.
Junior Shawn Anfinson scored a goal against Mandan and had one assist. Sophomore Pablo Palacios scored on Mandan as well, and Giovanni Estrada helped the team with an assist.
Brenner also had 14 saves in the Tuesday match against Mandan making his total number of saves 27 for the season so far.
The next Coyote game is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 against Jamestown.