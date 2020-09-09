The Williston High School boys soccer team are only seven games into the Western Dakota Association conference season and despite their record, they have racked up several individual stats that stand out.
Goalkeeper saves
Sophomore James Brenner has 106 saves this season and senior Andre Moreno (Mauro Moreno according to the roster) has 16.
Goals
Junior Shawn Anfinson and sophomore Pablo Palacios each have netted two goals for the team overall. Senior Delano Cole also collected one goal in the season so far.
Assists
Anfinson also has one assist under his belt. Junior Isaac Ballard and sophomore Giovanni Estrada each have one assist.
Other things to note
In total in terms of points for the WDA, Anfinson has three points, Palacios has two and Cole, Ballard and Estrada each have one.
The team has a 0-7 record after losing to Legacy 6-0 on Sept. 8. During the game, Brenner had 18 saves and Williston also had several shots on goal.
Legacy scored the first five shots in the first half of the game. However, Williston was able to hold them off in the second half and maintain constant pressure on them.
Although Legacy managed several shots on goal during the second half, the team did not get the sixth goal until closer to the end of the match.
There are two upcoming away matches for the team. One is against Mandan on Sept. 10 and the other is against Bismarck High School on Sept. 12. The next home game is on Sept. 15 against Dickinson.
The stats were taken from the WDA website.