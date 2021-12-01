With less than a minute left in the game, the Coyotes did what needed to be done.
Ashton Collings netted the fourth and final goal for Williston, breaking the tie with Dickinson and picking up the Coyotes’ first 2021-2022 season win on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Collings scored at the 16:07 time mark, and was assisted by Riley Erickson and Carter Bakken.
Although the game ended in Williston’s favor, it didn’t start that way.
Dickinson kicked things off with the sole goal in the first period and a second goal in the second period.
The Midgets were leading by two, but Chase Brannin put Williston on the board with seconds left in the second period.
He was assisted by Collings and Jackson Ekblad.
Williston wasted no time after coming back from the break.
Bakken scored the first goal in the third period, the second one for the Coyotes, and tied the game 2-2.
He scored assisted by Collings and Colby Nehring.
Ekblad netted the third goal for the Coyotes, with help from Erickson, just a few minutes later, and for the first time Williston took the lead in the game at 3-2.
Unfortunately, Dickinson responded late in the period (at 14:18 to be exact) and tied the game a second time.
Williston wasn’t having any of that, and as stated before Collings, with help from Erickson and Bakken, scored the final, game-winning goal.
As expected, Collings, Bakken, Ekblad and goalie Mason Haugenoe were key players in the game.
Collings, Bakken and Ekblad each scored one goal for Williston and each of them also assisted in at least one other goal.
As for Haugenoe, he had 38 total saves.
However, although these guys were important in the game, the Coyotes proved that they have other star players they can rely on.
Brannin, who is only a sophomore this year, not only got the ball rolling for the Coyotes in the game, but thinking about it, he also scored the first goal for the team this season.
Erickson was also a key player, posting two assists including the one that helped Collings score the game-winning goal.
Nehring also assisted with a goal in the game.
This was the first WDA game for both teams, and Williston has a good opportunity to pick up another win in their next game on Dec. 4.
The Coyotes are going to play arguably the biggest rival the entire school has—Bismarck High.
According to the WDA website, the Demons finished fourth last year, while the Coyotes finished fifth (the PSP Network said the Demons finished fifth while Williston finished fourth).
And when the two teams played against each other last year in the regular season, both games went into overtime.
Williston won the shootout in the December 19, 2020 game but Bismarck High won in overtime 5-4 on February 4, 2021.
Then, both teams met again in the West Region Quarterfinal, and Williston smacked Bismarck High with a 4-1 loss.
That was also a history-making game for Williston because it was their first region quarterfinal win in 10 years.
This year, on the other hand, Bismarck High actually has a disadvantage—they lost three important players.
For starters, they’re not going to have Logan Hendrickson, who was without a doubt one of the best goalies in the WDA last season.
Hendrickson had a 91.4 save percentage last season, one of the highest in the WDA.
They also lost Jack Steckler and Nico Mortenson, two of their best scorers.
On the flip side, Williston is still going to have to deal with last year’s team leaders Hunter Acker, who like Collings collected 23 points on the season last year; Remington Richardson, who had 20 points; and Cavin Rader, the defender with four goals and six assists last season.
Of course, Williston also lost two star players (Kyle Mischke and Hunter Rossland), but the Coyotes do have an experienced goalie on their side and three other leaders returning not to mention rising stars as well.
As of right now, it’s hard to tell how Bismarck High is going to play because they haven’t had a WDA game yet (their first WDA game is actually going to be on Dec. 2 against Hazen/Beulah).
But they did play a non conference game against Fargo North on Nov. 27 and lost 8-0.
In Bismarck’s defense, the schools on the east are some of the best when it comes to hockey.
Yet, Fargo North lost in the first round of the East Region Tournament last year and was the No. 6 seed in the East.
Needless to say, Saturday’s game will be a tough one, and it will be interesting to see how both teams play.
The game starts at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Capital Ice Complex (the Wachter Rink) in Bismarck.