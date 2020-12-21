Ashton Collings came up big for the Williston High School boys hockey team in their win on Dec. 19.
The Coyotes defeated the Bismarck High Demons in a shootout after tying 3-3 in regulation.
Collings led the team with two goals in regulation and he added a goal in the shootout, but he wasn’t alone in scoring for the Coyotes.
Jackson Ekblad scored in the shootout and Carter Bakken scored in the third period of regulation.
Williston was the first to score when Collings, with an assist from Keyle Mischke, scored about three minutes into the second period.
But Bismarck returned the favor about 20 seconds later when Brady Korsmo scored unassisted.
Collings scored again in the second period for the Coyotes with an assist from Justin Heller with 11:33 left in the period.
The game continued like this for awhile but with about 57 seconds left in the second period, Gavin Rader scored unassisted tying the match for the second time.
Shortly into the third period Williston broke the tie and led 3-2 after Bakken scored with an assist from Mischke.
But the lead was short lived. The Demons managed another goal and Williston couldn’t score in time to win in regulation.
That didn’t stop the Coyotes.
The shootout was promising for the Coyotes since they scored twice and left Bismarck scoreless.
Now, the Coyotes have a regulation win and a win by a shootout under their belts and are fourth in the Western Dakota Association standings with five points.
As of Dec. 20, in the WDA Minot leads the standings with eight points winning two games and tying one. Behind Minot is Century and Bottineau-Rugby each with six points.
The Coyotes look to improve their record and keep their streak going in their next game on Dec. 22 when they host Bottineau-Rugby.