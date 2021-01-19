The Williston Coyotes jumped back from two losses and defeated Bottineau-Rugby 3-2 on Jan. 18.
It was a makeup game that was rescheduled from earlier this month. It was also the second time Williston played Bottineau and the second time Williston won.
The Coyotes also moved up in Western Dakota Association standings because of the win and sits in third place with Minot and Jamestown ahead of them.
First period
Bottineau scored the first goal of the game six minutes and 15 seconds into the first period.
Bottieau’s Alex Lorenz shot the goal and was assisted by Ian Amsbaugh.
Williston responded nearly three minutes later when Ashton Collings scored for the Coyotes. He was assisted by Jackson Ekblad and Kyle Mischke.
Mishke scored a goal of his own with help from Collings to end the first period with a 2-1 score over Bottineau.
Second period
Bottineau pushed back in the second period and tied the game after Landon Rosendahl scored four minutes and two seconds in. He was assisted by Amsbaugh.
Late in the period Bottineau celebrated what they thought was a goal, which would have given the Braves the lead in the game.
However, referees said Williston goalie Mason Haugenoe already had control of the puck before the Braves forced it in the goal, therefore the goal didn't count.
The Braves still held the Coyotes scoreless for the rest of the second period.
Third period
For most of the third period it looked like the game was going to go into overtime.
That was until Ekblad, with help from Collings and Carter Bakken, scored a goal nine minutes and 51 seconds into the period.
The Braves tried to tie the score again to go into overtime, and with over a minute left in the game they took out their goalie and sent in another attacker.
But the Braves couldn't swing it and Williston won 3-2.
Overall
Williston had 27 shots on goal and Bottineau had 29.
The Braves also had three penalties and the Coyotes had one.
Williston’s next game is Jan. 23 when they take on No. 1 ranked Jamestown on the road. Jamestown has a seven-game winning streak with 24 points in WDA standings.
Williston has 18 points and Minot has 23.