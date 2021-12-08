The Williston High School boy’s hockey team continued a good start to the season, picking up a 12-2 win over Hazen-Beulah on Tuesday, Dec. 7 to improve to 2-0-0-0.
Williston took an early, commanding lead in the game that propelled them to the big win.
Here’s a breakdown of how the action went period-by-period, with statistics coming courtesy of the Western Dakota Association website.
First Period
The Coyotes wasted no time getting on the board, as Ashton Collings put Williston up 1-0 just 1:19 into the game. Collings was assisted by Landan Thiessen.
About four-and-a-half minutes later, Thiessen scored a goal of his own, putting Williston up 2-0. He got an assist from Jackson Ekblad.
Williston’s final goal of the first period came about nine minutes after Thiessen’s goal, when Chase Collings scored unassisted to put the Coyotes up 3-0.
Second Period
Heading into the second period, Williston had all the momentum.
Just three minutes into the period, Matt Schmit scored to give Williston a 4-0 lead. He was assisted by Breyden Ekblad.
The second period was busy for the Coyotes, as after the nine-minute mark, they scored four more goals.
Jackson Ekblad scored first, assisted by Thiessen. After that, Hazen-Beulah scored its two goals of the game to make the score 5-2, still in Williston’s favor.
After Hazen-Beulah’s little scoring burst, though, the Coyotes piled on three more goals.
Ashton Collings scored again, assisted by Jackson Ekblad and Colby Nehring, and Thiessen scored unassisted. Thiessen handled the final goal of the period as well, getting assisted by Carter Bakken and Ashton Collings.
Third Period
The third period yielded more Williston dominance, as the Coyotes scored four goals to cap off the win.
Jackson Ekblad scored unassisted to kick off the scoring in the final period, followed by Ashton Collings, who scored with an assist from Bakken.
Nehring scored the third goal of the period, assisted by Riley Erickson and Chase Brannin, and Justin Heller netted the final goal, assisted by Brannin.
Overall, 11 different Williston players scored a goal or recorded an assist, and Thiessen and Ashton Collings each recorded a hat trick.
In goal, Mason Haugenoe only had to make six saves in the game, speaking to how the Coyote defense did a great job. On the other end, Williston forced Hazen-Beulah’s goalies to make 47 saves.
Williston’s next game is Friday, Dec. 10 at International Falls High School in Minnesota, according to the WDA website.